Man Utd switch attention to Fiorentina attacker

Manchester United have shifted their focus to Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi with Inter Milan playing hardball over negotiations for Ivan Perisic .

Perisic, 28, has been identified as the prime target to bolster the left side of the attack, but United are still far off from agreeing a deal for the Croatian international.



Jose Mourinho's team are currently holding out for a £26m fee, but this is far off from the Nerazzurri's £48m price tag for the attacker.



As a result, the Europa League holders have turned their attention towards Bernardeschi, who has just a year left on his La Viola contract.



The Italy international has snubbed the chance to extend his Florence deal beyond next summer, and he is expected to be on the move amid interest from several elite clubs.



Bernardeschi is currently with the Italy under 21s at the European Championships where he provided a valuable goal in the 1-0 win over Germany in order to top their group.



The 23-year-old is also on the radar of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who offered him his maiden cap for Italy while working as the Azzurri boss.

