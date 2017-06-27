Swansea tell Leicester they will have to pay big for Sigurdsson

Leicester City are hoping to sign Iceland star Gylfi Sigurdsson in the coming weeks, but Swansea City have told them that they will have to pay at least £40 million if they are to do so.





Swansea City pulled off a remarkable escape from the Premier League's relegation zone at the end of last season and Sigurdsson was a crucial part of that survival.



Despite The Swans' struggles, Sigurdsson provided the second highest number of assists in the entire league last season whilst also maintaining his reputation of being dangerous from set piece situations.



Swansea are desperate to keep hold of the key man ahead of the new season, as they look to steer clear of the drop zone this time around, but know that interest from elsewhere may tempt the player.



If the Welsh club are to lose the midfielder, it will be on their terms. Leicester City are interested in adding him to their squad, but the Leicester Mercury reports that they have been told that he carries a minimum of a £40 million price tag.



With the hopes that their quote will deter Leicester, the Foxes may maintain their interest, particularly if they sell Riyad Mahrez for a similar price in the near future.



Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation regarding Sigurdsson closely, with both clubs also keen to sign the Icelandic talisman.

