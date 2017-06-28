Pellegrini returning to AS Roma

Lorenzo Pellegrini stated in an interview after Italy's 3-1 defeat to Spain in the U21 euros that he will return to Roma next season to take the next step in his ambitious career.





The 21-year-old stated in his post-match interview, "I am returning to Roma in order to play my chances. I want to be a protagonist, of course then the coach and club will decide".



The Italian midfielder will reunite with his coach at Sassuolo for the past two years Eusebio Di Francesco should he return to the Olimpico.



Pellegrini is a Roma youth product who joined Sassuolo two years ago. He has impressed audiences there, helping the Neroverdi reach the Europa League in the 2015/16 season, as well as scoring six goals and six assists in the 2016/17 season.



He has since caught the eye of many big clubs including AC Milan, but looks set to return to the Giallorossi, his boyhood club where he wants to become a "protagonist" under his former coach Di Francesco.

