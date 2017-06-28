Mbappe will only sign for Real Madrid if Ronaldo leaves

Despite Mbappe's desire to play for Los Blancos, he prioritises playing time, something that can only be guaranteed to him if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

Monaco's Mbappe has been a revelation this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, leading the team to the Ligue 1 title after 20 years and the semi-finals of the Champions League where the lost to Juventus. This had led to many clubs across Europe lining up for the 18-year-old, with Real Madrid and Arsenal reportedly leading the line.



However, Spanish news outlet Don Balon has now reported that the only way Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid is if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.



Ronaldo recently expressed his desire to leave Spain after tax fraud allegations which led him to be unhappy with certain tax laws. However, he recently reversed that decision after a meeting with club president Florentino Perez and now wants to stay at the Bernabeu.



Perez himself slapped a €170 million price tag on the Portuguese, which warded off interest from any club.



Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol was quoted on Don Balon saying: "Mbappe wants to go to Real Madrid, he is crazy, but Mbappe wants to play, he wants to have minutes, and that depends on Cristiano."



"His [Mbappe's] arrival would depend on the decision of Cristiano, and to sign him you have to assure him minutes, and that is not easy with the presence of Bale, Benzema, and Ronaldo. His arrival is complicated. If Cristiano goes, the arrival of Mbappé is imminent. Bottom line: the signing of Mbappé is in the hands of Cristiano."



Ronaldo is highly unlikely to leave Madrid after his two goals won the Champions League for Los Blancos this season and Ronaldo seems to enjoy playing under Zinedine Zidane. His wages and price tag also makes it virtually impossible for anyone to buy him.

