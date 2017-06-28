Jurgen Klinsmann dismisses Sunderland link

Jurgen Klinsmann has pulled himself out of the race to become Sunderland's new manager. The Black Cats are on the search for a new head coach following David Moyes ' resignation late last month.





Klinsmann's name was brought into the focus last week with a German consortium discussing a potential takeover of the Black Cats from owner Ellis Short.



The 52-year-old attended a gig in Los Angeles, and shortly after, he dismissed the Sunderland speculation on his Facebook page, he wrote: "Had a blast last night at STYX concert at the beautiful Greek Theatre in LA What a fantastic venue! On another front: no truth on rumours coaching Sunderland FC in the near future."



Klinsmann has been out of work since his dismissal from the USA role back in November, and he appears in no hurry to choose his next managerial stint.



Meanwhile, Sunderland are at risk of going into pre-season without a permanent head coach with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes having also snubbed the chance to coach the Wearside club.

