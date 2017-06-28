AC Milan winger holding out for Arsenal move?

AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang is apparently holding out for an Arsenal move despite the impending interest from Everton, Calciomercato claims.

The former France Under-21 international has struggled with injuries during the course of his Rossoneri career, but he has nevertheless managed 12 goals in 77 outings for the club.



Niang pursued a short-term move to Watford in the second half of last season where he bagged two goals and two assists, and his performances have attracted interest from rivals Everton.



Everton were hoping to clinch a £13m deal with Milan for the 22-year-old, but they may have to wait longer with the player looking for better offers, Calciomercato reports.



Niang underwent a trial with Arsenal prior to his Rossoneri switch back in 2012, and he is hopeful that the Gunners revive his interest with Arsene Wenger a fond admirer of his services.



Milan have already recruited Andre Silva to bolster their forward ranks this summer, and they are keen to offload Niang at the earliest possibility in order to focus on other targets.



Apart from Niang, the likes of Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula could also be shown the San Siro exit door in the coming weeks.

