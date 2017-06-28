Eye Football


PSG set to battle Chelsea for Alex Sandro's signature

June 28, 2017 07:16 GMT (UK), by

Alex Sandro news

PSG have now entered the fray for Sandro

Football Transfer Centre

After having two bids turned down by Juventus, Chelsea will now face competition from PSG for left-back Alex Sandro.

Chelsea already had £44 million and £53 million bids turned down by Juventus which led to an improved £62 million bid for Sandro. Antonio Conte previously thought that the latest bid would be enough to secure the left-back after Juventus completed the signing of Nice left-back Dalbert Henrique. 

However, PSG have now entered the race for the full-back, according to Sky Sports Italia. This will very possibly start a bidding war for Sandro, with Manchester City also rumoured to be monitoring the situation and will enter the fray should they fail to sign Dani Alves

The £62 million bid Chelsea lodged might not be enough as PSG are planning to offer a player-plus-cash deal involving Blaise Matuidi. Furthermore, PSG's newly-appointed sporting director Antero Henrique has worked with Sandro at Porto and Juventus previously and might be a key aspect in the French club's effort to acquire the Brazilian's services next season.

Juventus would likely be more open to a player-plus-cash deal as they will potentially be losing up to three full-backs in the summer - Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, and Stephan Lichtsteiner

They still need two fullbacks after the signing of Dalbert and might negotiate a deal with PSG to include someone like Layvin Kurzawa instead of Matuidi. 

Chelsea themselves might now be tempted to include César Azpilicueta or lodge a much higher bid in the region of £70 million for Sandro.