PSG set to battle Chelsea for Alex Sandro's signature

After having two bids turned down by Juventus, Chelsea will now face competition from PSG for left-back Alex Sandro .

Chelsea already had £44 million and £53 million bids turned down by Juventus which led to an improved £62 million bid for Sandro. Antonio Conte previously thought that the latest bid would be enough to secure the left-back after Juventus completed the signing of Nice left-back Dalbert Henrique.



However, PSG have now entered the race for the full-back, according to Sky Sports Italia. This will very possibly start a bidding war for Sandro, with Manchester City also rumoured to be monitoring the situation and will enter the fray should they fail to sign Dani Alves.



The £62 million bid Chelsea lodged might not be enough as PSG are planning to offer a player-plus-cash deal involving Blaise Matuidi. Furthermore, PSG's newly-appointed sporting director Antero Henrique has worked with Sandro at Porto and Juventus previously and might be a key aspect in the French club's effort to acquire the Brazilian's services next season.



Juventus would likely be more open to a player-plus-cash deal as they will potentially be losing up to three full-backs in the summer - Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, and Stephan Lichtsteiner.



They still need two fullbacks after the signing of Dalbert and might negotiate a deal with PSG to include someone like Layvin Kurzawa instead of Matuidi.



Chelsea themselves might now be tempted to include César Azpilicueta or lodge a much higher bid in the region of £70 million for Sandro.

