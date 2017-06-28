Ever Banega officially makes his return to Sevilla

Sevilla confirmed the signing of Ever Banega , which signals a return for the Argentinian just one year after leaving for Inter Milan.





Sevilla announced the deal on their official website for a reported fee of €9 million just a year after he joined Inter Milan as a free agent. The deal is subjected to a medical and he will put pen-to-paper a three-year contract thereafter.



Banega found life in the Serie A extremely hard and failed to make an impact for Inter Milan. Although he scored a career-best six goals this past season and even registering six assists, he was benched considerably, especially for big games, and was already rumoured for a move away in the winter transfer window.



The 28-year-old was an important player for Sevilla and was key in their Europa League victories in 2015 and 2016. In the 2015 Europa League final, Banega was named the man of the match as the Spanish team defeated Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 3-2. The following year, he played the full 90 minutes as Sevilla defeated Liverpool 3-1.



Banega also scored the fastest ever goal in UEFA Super Cup history as he converted a free-kick in the third minute against Barcelona in an eventual 5-4 loss.



Sevilla accelerated their move for Banega as former coach Unai Emery was reportedly interested in bringing him to PSG. They will be happy to get Banega back to add some grit and experience to their midfield as they look to break into the top three in La Liga next season.

