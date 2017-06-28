Manchester City given boost in Alexis Sanchez pursuit

Manchester City's ambition to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez has been given a boost with the other front-runners for his signature, Bayern Munich , cooling their interest due to the increasing price that a deal would cost.





Arsenal have not given up hope of keeping last season's top scorer Sanchez and have offered him a new deal believed to be worth around £275,000 per week. However, it is expected that the Chilean will still push for a move away from The Emirates.



Despite only having a year left on his contract, Arsenal are hoping to raise £50 million by selling Sanchez and look unlikely to budge on that asking price.



The Mirror reports that Sanchez is also demanding a wage of £350,000 per week from any prospective new club, which combined with Arsenal's asking price has deterred Bayern Munich from their attempts to sign him.



If Sanchez is willing to lower his demands the Bundesliga champions would certainly continue to chase the former Barcelona man, but with other clubs interested, it looks likely that his demands will only increase.



One club that is still interested in signing Alexis Sanchez is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is keen to work with his former player again as he looks to improve his attacking options ahead of the new season.



Guardiola feels that his team's conversion of chances last season was not good enough and that they must do better if they are to succeed in the coming campaign.



Arsenal are desperate to not sell Sanchez to a Premier League rival, but if the player continues to push for a move away and City are the only interested club with the required financial power, we could see Alexis Sanchez in the blue of Manchester City in the coming months.









