Bournemouth have doubts over Jermain Defoe deal

Bournemouth are reportedly mulling over their decision to sign Jermain Defoe , who will be turning 35 later this year. The England international bagged 15 league goals for Sunderland last season, but he was unable to prevent them from dropping to the Championship.





As a result, Defoe is free to pursue a fresh club in the summer as he has a relegation release clause in his contract, which he can activate anytime during the transfer window.



Eddie Howe's side have remained favourites to sign the veteran marksman over the past month or so, but according to The Star, the South Coast outfit are now having second thoughts over the switch.



Defoe is demanding a wage package of around £80,000 a week at Dean Court while he is also said to want an £8m signing-on fee before inking a three-year contract.



Former club West Ham United are also keen on Defoe, and they could yet pounce for his services amid the uncertainty on the side of Bournemouth.

