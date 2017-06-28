Arsenal offered clear route to sign Barca winger

Arsenal are reportedly unopposed in their pursuit of Besiktas' Arda Turan after the Turkish club pulled out of the race for his services.





The 30-year-old receiving sparse playing time during the previous campaign as he struggled to dislodge the brilliant trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar upfront.



Besiktas had expressed an interest in luring Turan back to his home nation but Barca's £26.5m has put them off from making an offer, Marca claims.



As a result, the Istanbul-based club will look elsewhere with Arsenal seemingly gaining the advantage in their quest to sign Turan.



Turan has made just 23 league starts since his arrival from Atletico Madrid two years ago, and he is said to favour a move to the Premier League with a team based in the capital.



Haberturk previously suggested that the Gunners had agreed personal terms over a proposed transfer, but the club have yet to lodge an official attempt to secure his signature.



Arsenal could lineup with a new-look team next season with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud linked with potential summer exits.

