PSG set to edge out Manchester United in race for Fabinho

Manchester United looks set to miss out on yet another target as Fabinho is on the verge of joining PSG.

Ed Woodward's inability to quickly tie up deals, something that has haunted Manchester United's transfer window so far, looks set to cost them Fabinho.



The Brazilian was reportedly extremely close to joining United, with a medical already pending and an official announcement imminent. However, PSG have now stepped in and new director of sports, Antero Henrique, has contacted Fabinho and offered him a contract, according to French football outlet Foot Mercato.



When asked about the link to PSG, Fabinho was quoted by Foot Mercato as saying: "It would be a tempting invitation. I first would discuss with my agent and Monaco to decide, but it is a great team and I would think for sure."



The main reason behind Fabinho's change of mind is believed to be down to Mourinho. He wants Fabinho as a squad player as opposed to a consistent figure in the starting eleven. This did not sit well with the Brazilian midfielder and he immediately dropped his interest in an Old Trafford move. Furthermore, because Mourinho wants to use Fabinho as a squad player, he is not willing to match Monaco's €45 million evaluation.



PSG, on the other hand, are looking to make Fabinho a regular starter and he will be brought in as a direct replacement for the outgoing Marco Verratti, who is expected to join Barcelona. A deal is due to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

