Leicester plan fresh approach for Jonny Evans

Leicester City will reportedly lodge a fresh attempt to sign defender Jonny Evans after their £10m approach was turned down by West Bromwich Albion.

According to The Daily Mirror, the Northern Irishman is mulling over his Baggies future after club captain and close friend Darren Fletcher left for Stoke City on a free transfer.



Tony Pulis' side have since contacted the player's representative over a potential extension which would make him the club's highest earner at £100,000 a week.



Leicester had their initial £10m offer knocked back by the Baggies earlier last week, and they are set to revive their pursuit with an improved bid in the coming days.



The former Premier League champions are hoping to partner Evans in a new-look central defensive partnership alongside Harry Maguire, who was signed from Hull City for £17m earlier in the month.



Club captain Wes Morgan has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Newcastle United, and he could yet push for the transfer due to the uncertainty over his Foxes role next season.



Evans was a transfer target for Premier League club Arsenal last summer, and they were put off by the Baggies' £25m valuation. He has two years left on his current deal at the Hawthorns.

