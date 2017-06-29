David de Gea keen on pushing through Real Madrid move

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is keen on sealing a switch to Real Madrid during this summer's transfer window.

The Spain international nearly joined the European champions two years ago, but a faulty fax machine scuppered the deal on transfer deadline day.



According to The Express, super-agent Jorge Mendes met up with Madrid chief Jose Angel Sanchez earlier in the week in order to discuss a potential deal for his client.



Real Madrid won their first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958 last term, and they will want to replicate this feat next season.



Keylor Navas has earned plaudits from Zinedine Zidane for his performances, but De Gea's availability is likely to revive Los Blancos' interest, although they still have a long way to go in terms of agreeing a fee.



Meanwhile, Manchester United are still negotiating potential transfers for Los Blancos pair Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez, and the transfer saga could extend for a while despite De Gea's desire to return home.

