Chelsea ready part-exchange deal for Vitolo

Premier League holders Chelsea could offer one of Michy Batshuayi or Kurt Zouma as makeweight in a proposed deal to sign Sevilla winger Vitolo.

The Spain international bagged 12 goals for Sevilla during the 2016/17 La Liga season as they earned a Champions League qualification spot by finishing fourth.



Spanish outlet Marca suggests that Antonio Conte is keen on pursuing the 27-year-old attacker, but Sevilla's asking price has put him off from lodging an attempt.



Sevilla are currently holding out for Vitolo's £35m release clause, and Conte could possibly offer one of his fringe players in order to lower the valuation.



Both Batshuayi and Zouma barely featured for Chelsea last season, and Conte would be willing to offload one of them for good in order to sign Vitolo this summer.



Vitolo is being seen as a potential competitor to Eden Hazard on the left side of the attack as Conte does not want the Belgian to rest on his laurels.



Hazard is likely to miss the start of the new season after he sustained a broken ankle while training with Belgium on international duty earlier in the month.

