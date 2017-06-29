Donnarumma's new contract will include a Real Madrid transfer clause

Although Donnarumma recently pledged his future to AC Milan, the goalkeeper is still keen on a move to the Bernabeu and has now included that option in his contract extension.





Gianluigi Donnarumma's transfer saga has taken a new twist.



The 18-year-old goalkeeper initially refused a contract extension just weeks after saying he wanted to be a club legend. However, a rift between the player and his agent, Mino Raiola, and a visit from AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella convinced Donnarumma to sign a contract extension at the club.



Now, new reports are surfacing about the details of the contract extension, adding more controversy to the saga. According to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, Donnarumma still has an eye on Real Madrid, possibly in the near future, and has included a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for Los Blancos in the summer of 2018. He will likely make the move if AC Milan does not perform.



Milan are embarking on a new project after wealthy Chinese owners bought the club. They have already made four major signings as they look to bring the glory days back next season.



Donnarumma is very aware of this new project and it is a major reason behind him staying at the club. However, should they still fail to improve on their league position or not qualify for the Champions League, the Italian can count on his release clause to force a move to Real Madrid.



While this is a smart piece of business on Donnarumma's part, this will surely not sit well with the fans and there would also be controversy surrounding the player for the whole of next season.

