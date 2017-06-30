Saul Niguez dismisses Atletico Madrid exit talk

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has dismissed suggestions that he could leave the Spanish club in the near future. The 22-year-old has made himself a regular with the Capital outfit in recent seasons.





Saul is currently with the Spain squad at the Under-21 European Championships where his hat-trick inspired the nation to a 3-1 victory over Italy thus guaranteeing them a place in the final.



Following his efforts, Saul was questioned on his future plans where he iterated his commitment towards the Champions League semi-finalists.



"I think it's pretty clear. I have no intention of moving. I am comfortable and happy, plus I owe a lot to Atletico Madrid," he told Radio MARCA.



Saul has made nearly 150 outings for Atletico Madrid since coming through the youth system. He has pretty much owned his position at the centre of the park and looks set to play an influential role for Atleti, who will shift to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next season.

