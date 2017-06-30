Klopp wants Hull fullback as Moreno replacement

Liverpool are viewing Hull City left back Andy Robertson as the ideal player to add to their defence when current defender Alberto Moreno is eventually sold by the club. Liverpool recently turned down an £11 million bid from Napoli for Moreno, as they look to raise £15 million for him.





The Anfield club have been linked with the likes of Faouzi Ghoulam and Kieran Tierney this summer, but the Liverpool Echo reports that Robertson in the first choice for Jurgen Klopp.



The Scotland international was a regular for Hull City in the Premier League last season and looks destined to leave the club following their relegation. Robertson, who has been tracked by Liverpool for the last couple of years, is rated at around £8 million.



It is unlikely that Liverpool will make an official approach for the 23-year-old until Alberto Moreno has been sold by the club. Despite being told that he is not part of Jurgen Klopp's plans and being replaced in the team by James Milner, it is believed that the Spanish fullback is not willing to accept that his Anfield career is over.





