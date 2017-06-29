Manchester City could swap Iheanacho for Saints defender

After Manchester City announced that he is no longer required by the club. Kelechi Iheanacho has become a much sought-after striker for Premier League clubs. The latest to join the race are Southampton, who could use City's hunt for fullbacks to their advantage.





Iheanacho has proven during his limited opportunities at Manchester City that he is a natural goalscorer. Everton, West Ham, Leicester and now Southampton have declared interest, along with several teams from mainland Europe.



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is clearly keen to strengthen his team's defence this summer and has been linked with a number of fullbacks, including Dani Alves, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy.



It is suggested today that Southampton would consider offering left back Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City in order to get Iheanacho in return. New Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino wants a striker than can provide regular goals ahead of his debut Premier League season and believes that the Nigerian would be ideal.



A source close to Manchester City revealed that they are willing to let Iheanacho go if the right offer was made and that Ryan Bertrand is a player that the club have considered recently, making this deal a possibility.



Wherever Iheanacho ends up, it is understood that the Manchester club wants to include a buy-back option for the 20-year-old to provide the option of a return to The Etihad if his development continues.

