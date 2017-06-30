Man City open talks to sign Tottenham defender

Manchester City have reportedly begun talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the potential signing of right-back Kyle Walker during the summer transfer window.





The Citizens have been credited with an interest in the England international over the past month following Mauricio Pochettino's decision to sideline him in favour of Kieran Trippier in the backend of the season.



Trippier has recently inked a fresh five-year deal with the north London giants, and this appears to have paved the way for Walker to pursue a fresh challenge.



According to The Mirror, the Citizens have started off talks with Spurs over a proposed deal but the Capital outfit are unlikely to accept anything less than £50m for a player, who still has two years on his deal.



Spurs are likely to use the cash gained from the Englishman in order to pursue a summer deal for one of Sporting's Ricardo Pereira or Ajax's Joel Veltman.



Walker has made over 225 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Sheffield United in the summer of 2009.

