Jermain Defoe has joined Bournemouth from recently relegated Sunderland on a free transfer. The England striker has agreed to a three year contract with the club that he spent time with on loan at in the 2000/01 season.





Despite Sunderland's struggles in the Premier League last season, Defoe was able to score fifteen goals in the English top flight, earning him a recall to the national team after impressing manager Gareth Southgate.



This comes as a great signing for Bournemouth, who are getting a proven Premier League scorer free of charge. Defoe has scored 158 Premier League goals in his 468 appearances, representing a number of clubs along the way.



David Moyes, who was manager of Sunderland at the time of their relegation, was disappointed by the fact that the club had included a clause in Defoe's contract that would allow him to leave for free in the event of their relegation.



During Jermain Defoe's loan spell with Bournemouth as a teenager, he turned heads when he scored in ten consecutive matches for The Cherries. When the deal was confirmed, Defoe said "It's great to be back. It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager. The one thing I can guarantee is goals."



This is Bournemouth's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Asmir Begovic from Chelsea. Eddie Howe's team impressed with a ninth place finish in the Premier League last season and they are determined to continue their rise in the next campaign.





