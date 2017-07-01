Klopp to block Sturridge sale

Liverpool will not sell Daniel Sturridge this summer despite looking certain that he would leave, because it will cost too much to replace him with the extortionate price tags that are being put on players in the current market.





Sturridge has produced some fine performances during his Liverpool career but continues to struggle with injury problems. A number of clubs have been linked with the England international recently, but Jurgen Klopp has decided to keep him at the club, according to The Mirror.



Klopp has reportedly spoken with the scouting staff at the club and with the huge fees being attached to possible replacements, Sturridge will not be allowed to leave unless it is for a large amount of money.



Liverpool are back in the Champions League this season and the additional fixtures may allow Sturridge more opportunities to break into the first team after struggling to do so last campaign.



The England international will certainly hope that is the case, as he hopes to return to Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of next year's World Cup squad that will travel to Russia.









