West Ham target unsettled Andre Gray

Burnley striker Andre Gray is the latest striker to be linked with West Ham United this summer as his departure from the Lancashire club looks ever more likely.





Gray has one year remaining on his Burnley contract and negotiations over a new deal have stalled due to wage demands. Everton have been strongly linked with the English striker and now West Ham, who had an approach for Gray turned down in January, have joined the race.



The Mirror suggests that West Ham are willing to pay £15 million for the Burnley frontman in their attempt to find a striker than can stay fit and perform on a regular basis for the club.



Gray would be the second big departure that is expected at Turf Moor this transfer window, as Michael Keane's move to Everton edges closer to a £25 million conclusion.



Manager Sean Dyche appears resigned to losing two of his key players and faces a tough task in replacing them as he aims to keep Burnley in the Premier League again next season.



One positive is that the club look set to receive a healthy amount of money from the two sales, which if invested wisely, could strengthen the squad considerably.





