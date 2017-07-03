Arsenal days away from signing Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal will complete the club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette in the next couple of days, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed.

The Gunners have been in regular contact with Les Gones over the past month, and they have agreed on a sum of around £44m to sign the highly-rated marksman.



Aulas had initially dismissed claims that the Gunners were at an advanced stage to sign Lacazette, but according to Le Progres, the Frenchman confirmed that the deal is nearly done.



"The transfer of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal could be done in one or two days. We will probably reach a new record - it's not a small transfer, €50m for a player trained by our club," he said.



Lacazette had initially sought to link up with close mate Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid, but the deal was cancelled after the Spanish club failed to overturn their transfer embargo which concludes at the end of the year.



The former West Ham target bagged 37 goals for the fallen French giants during the 2016-17 campaign - his best ever tally in the club's shirt.

