Inter Milan willing to pay £43m for Angel di Maria

Inter Milan are willing to pay a sum of around £43m in order to persuade Paris Saint-Germain into the sale of Argentine winger Angel di Maria .

The 29-year-old has managed to make a significant impression with the Capital outfit following a dismal spell at former club Manchester United, who took a £16m loss on his Old Trafford exit in 2015.



Di Maria bagged 14 goals across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain while helping them lift both the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France.



According to Tuttosport, his performances have attracted interest from Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, who is keen to reinforce the Nerazzurri ranks for a potential title challenge.



The famous old club are willing to cough up a £35m sum for the attacker with an additional £8m likely to be paid as performance-based add-ons.



Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sanction a move for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez this summer, and the sale of Di Maria could enhance their chances of matching his valuation.



Di Maria, who has also been linked with Barcelona, will be handed a four-year contract worth £6.5m a season in order to realise the move.

