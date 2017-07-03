Roma officially sign Gonalons

Roma have completed the signing of French midfielder Maxime Gonalons from Lyon on a four-year contract.

The Olimpico outfit paid five million euros for the 28 year old after having entered the final year of his contract at Lyon.



Gonalons had a relatively good season with Les Gones, scoring one and assisting one, helping them finish fourth in the French league last year, as well as reaching the semifinal of the Europa League.



Roma sporting director Monchi stated: "Maxime is a footballer of international stature. In addition to his technical ability, we are delighted to add his experience and personality to our group. I am extremely happy to be able to welcome him to AS Roma."



This becomes Roma's fourth signing this summer after the acquisition of Hector Moreno, Rick Karsdorp and Lorenzo Pellegrini who will partner the France international in midfield after the departure of Leonardo Paredes who signed for Zenit in a deal worth 23 million euros plus bonuses.



Are Roma's transfer dealings good enough to mount a serious title challenge or do they need to be more ambitious?

