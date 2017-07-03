Antonio Rudiger mum over Chelsea speculation

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has insisted that he will not make a decision on his future until after an extended break from the game. The centre-back managed 33 starts for the Giallorossi last season after overcoming a long-term knee injury.

The 24-year-old was recently part of the German side which managed to beat Chile to lift their maiden Confederations Cup title.



A recent report from Sky Sports cited that Chelsea had agreed on a £33.4 sum in order to pursue the central defender from the Stadio Olimpico.



However, Rudiger refused to lay onto the apparent interest by suggesting that he would enjoy the achievement rather than considering his club future.



"It's not about the future now. It's now about enjoyment. I need to enjoy this moment, and I'm enjoying it to the fullest. The rest we will see in the coming weeks." he is quoted on The Mail.



Chelsea have yet to sign an outfield player this summer with goalkeeper Willy Caballero being the only addition on a free transfer from Manchester City.



Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Premier League holders and the move is likely to be announced in the coming days.

