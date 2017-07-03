Calhanoglu undergoes medical ahead of move to AC Milan

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu is on the verge of joining AC Milan after arriving in Italy today morning for a medical.

AC Milan have been the most active club in the transfer market this summer having already made five major signings in the form of Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and most recently Fabio Borini on loan.



The Italian giants were recently bought over by wealthy businessmen from China and are undergoing a rebuilding of the club in the hopes of bringing the glory days back to Milan.



They are now set to complete the signing of highly-sought after Turkish midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who arrived in Italy today morning for a medical to complete the move. He previously already issued a statement to confirm the move, saying: "I am going to sign the contract in Milan. I want to thank Bayer Leverkusen for fantastic years."



The 23-year-old had been an integral part of the Leverkusen side since joining from Hamburg in 2014. He is viewed by many as the undisputed freekick specialist in Europe, scoring more free kicks than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since 2013 with 11. However, his overall game stats show why so many clubs are after him.



He has created 182 chances in the Bundesliga, more than any other Bayer Leverkusen player since the Turkish international joined the club. Çalhanoğlu had an 80 percent passing accuracy last season and also created 30 chances. The midfielder's scoring record for Turkey has been very decent too, scoring 8 goals in 26 caps.



The signing of Çalhanoğlu continues to show the progress Milan is making towards bringing the glory days back. They are definitely planning for the long-term as the players they have signed are all under 27 years of age.

