Wayne Rooney expected to make return to Everton this summer

According to talkSPORT, Wayne Rooney is highly expected to rejoin Everton after the Toffees complete the signings of Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane .

Wayne Rooney endured a tough season under Jose Mourinho despite winning the Community Shield, League Cup, Europa League and becoming United's all-time leading goalscorer. Mourinho opted to start Ibrahimovic upfront and used Marcus Rashford as a back-up forward, which left Rooney with very little playing time.



Rooney made 39 appearances, with 12 of them coming off the bench, and only scored a measly eight goals, his lowest for Manchester United and his lowest tally ever since his debut season for Everton.



With the release of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mourinho does not see Rooney as a replacement and United are close to completing the signing of Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. Clubs are also not too keen on Rooney due to his hefty £300,000-a-week salary.



However, talkSPORT has sensationally claimed that Everton will sign the 31-year-old this summer. Jim White, a sports broadcaster on Sky Sports and a writer for talkSPORT even reported that a move is "almost inevitable". Rooney himself had previously claimed that the only other Premier League club that he will play for is Everton.



The Merseyside club have been the most active English side in the transfer window thus far, signing Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, and Onyekuru Henry. A deal for Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez are also close to completion.



Ronald Koeman believes that Rooney's experience will be priceless in their charge for a top-four position and that his grit will give the team consistency and more drive to close out games.

