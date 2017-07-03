Tom Cairney extends Fulham contract

Championship club Fulham have announced that midfielder Tom Cairney has extended his stay at Craven Cottage by a further year.





The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder enjoyed his best spell in the Fulham shirt last season as the club came on the cusp of Premier League promotion.



Following the disappointment, Newcastle United were linked with a potential deal to bring Cairney back to the top-flight but he has instead signed a new extension with the west London club.



Cairney's previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2020, and the fresh contract assures that he will stay put for an additional 12 months.



His performances for Fulham have already earned him international recognition with Scotland, and he will be hoping to maintain his place with another good display next season.



Newcastle United failed with an approach for Cairney during the January transfer window, but they are unlikely to retain their interest after the recent contract renewal.



The 26-year-old bagged 13 goals in 47 outings in the Championship last season as Fulham bowed out through the playoffs.

