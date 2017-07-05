Troy Deeney back on Leicester radar

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has made the signing of Watford striker Troy Deeney as his top priority for the summer transfer window.





The Hornets skipper had been the subject of multiple bids from Leicester last summer, but ultimately his club decided against his potential sale.



Deeney followed to sign a fresh five-year deal with the Hornets with a view to helping the club progress in the Premier League.



According to The Mirror, the Foxes have made an opening £20m bid for Deeney which is well short of the Hornets' £32m valuation this summer.



However, the East Midlands club are confident of negotiating a fee of around £25m - a similar sum they had failed with last year.



Deeney was not in the best of form last season, but he still managed to net ten goals in the top-flight as the club stayed clear of the drop zone.



The 29-year-old has previously cited in April that he would only leave Vicarage Road if the club themselves are willing to cash in on his services.

