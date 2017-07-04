Pepe joins Besiktas on a free transfer

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has agreed a long-term deal with Turkish giants Besiktas following his release from the Bernabeu.

The Portugal international ended his decade-long stint with the European champions after he became aware that he is no longer a regular under Zinedine Zidane.



Pepe was initially angling towards a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but the club's new sporting director Antero Henrique had his restrictions over the contract for the 34-year-old.



As a result, the ex-Porto star was swayed to Istanbul with the Turkish champions offering him a lengthy three-year deal to sign up.



Pepe enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Real Madrid where he lifted three La Liga titles, and a hat-trick of Champions League crowns.



Besiktas currently have the likes of Demba Ba and Ricardo Rodriguez in their ranks, and the arrival of Pepe would add sufficient experience to a club aiming to progress in the Champions League next term.



The Turkish outfit missed out of the Champions League knockouts due to an embarrassing 6-0 group stage defeat at the hands of Dynamo Kiev last term, and they will be hoping to avoid a similar instance in the future.

