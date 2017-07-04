Lacazette passes Arsenal medical

Alexandre Lacazette has passed a medical ahead of a summer move to Arsenal, which will see The Gunners pay up to £52 million to the French attacker's current club, Lyon.





Arsenal have been chasing Lacazette for some time now and it looked at times that they would miss out on the 26-year-old. However, their persistence paid off and Ligue 1 club Lyon have now accepted an initial payment of £45 million, which has the potential to increase to £52 million with add-ons.



This deal will see Lacazette become Arsenal's biggest ever signing, a title which was previously held by Mesut Ozil, who joined for £42.4 million from Real Madrid in 2013.



Lacazette has attracted interest from numerous other clubs across Europe and his desire to play with international teammate Antoine Griezmann made a move to Atletico Madrid look likely not too long ago.



Since emerging as a first team Lyon player in 2010, Lacazette has scored an impressive 129 goals in the 275 appearances he has made for the first team. He was introduced to the international stage in 2013, when he came on as a substitute against Uruguay.



Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has not made too many big money signings like this during his time at the club, but a slight change of philosophy appears to be on the cards, as The Gunners prepare to spend big to assure that Champions League football returns to The Emirates.



Wenger was on the receiving end of much criticism last season, with many Arsenal fans stating that the time had come for some fresh ideas at the club. The Arsenal board decided to reward Wenger's loyalty at the club, however, giving him another opportunity to bring success back to the North London club.

