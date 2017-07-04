Conti move postponed to next week

Andrea Conti 's impending move to Milan has reportedly been postponed to next week as Atalanta still do not have a replacement.

The 23 year old was supposed to sign for the Rossoneri this week after a positive meeting last week between Conti's agent and Luca Percassi, however now that reported replacement Foket is not going to sign, the Serie A club have yet to find a suitable replacement for the fullback.



The Italy international enjoyed a stand-out season with Atalanta, scoring eight goals in the 2016/17 season, more than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues, therefore attracting interest from the Rossoneri among other Italian giants like Inter and Napoli.



However, the talented left back has set his sights on Milan and is fully convinced by them as shown when he stated, "Milan is a possibility and as soon as it became an option, I decided to go for Milan. We’ll see what happens" talking to MilanNews.it.



Now that Foket will not be joining Atalanta, Gazzetta della Sport says that Atalanta will strike a deal for Timothy Castagne of Genk by next Sunday which means that Conti will have to wait until next week to finally make his move to Milan.

