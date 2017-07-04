Rooney and Giroud to lead the line for Everton?

Everton will sign Wayne Rooney and Olivier Giroud to lead their front line, using the money that they expect to raise from the imminent sale of current attacker Romelu Lukaku .





Rooney has been withdrawn from Manchester United's pre-season tour in order to discuss a transfer to his former club. The Sun reports that Everton will be able to sign Rooney on a free transfer in order to continue paying the £250,000 per week that he currently earns.



Rooney has become surplus to requirements at Manchester United under the management of Jose Mourinho and as The Red Devils continue to pursue other attacking options, it looks likely that Rooney would spend most of his time on the bench if he stays at Manchester United.



The report also suggests that Ronald Koeman will sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud for £20 million to partner Rooney up front. The Gunners want to keep hold of Giroud, but his desire to play regularly has led him to consider his options.



The news that Arsenal have agreed a fee to sign fellow Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette all but seals the fact that Giroud's future is away from The Emirates.



Everton look set to continue their big spending this summer and if all of their new signings are able to gel quickly, they may become a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League this season.

