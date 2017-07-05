Kasey Palmer returns to Huddersfield Town

Premier League holders have allowed Kasey Palmer to return to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town for a second straight season on loan.

The England under-21 international spent the entirety of the previous season at the Terriers where he managed four goals in 25 Championship outings.



The 20-year-old managed to overcome an injury to make an appearance in the playoff final against Reading, where his side won the penalty shootout.



And he will not ply his trade at the John Smith's Stadium for another season with the Terriers having reached a temporary agreement with the Blues.



Chelsea have made profits of more than £100m from their fringe players in recent seasons, and Palmer may well have the chance to cement his Terriers spot, should he impress under David Wagner next season.



Palmer became Huddersfield's second signing on Tuesday after Tom Ince arrived from Derby County for a club-record £11m fee.



Huddersfield are favourites to suffer relegation from the top-flight next season, and the summer spending could be crucial to their chances of survival.

