Steve Mounie joins Huddersfield

Benin international Steve Mounie has agreed a club record deal to join Huddersfield Town. The talented striker has arrived at the newly promoted Premier League club from Montpellier.





Mounier has impressed since he joined Montpellier in 2015, having an excellent season on loan with French minnows Nimes, before returning to Montpellier to return an impressive 14 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games last campaign. The 6 foot 3 striker is expected to be an important member of Huddersfield Town's squad for the upcoming campaign.



Huddersfield has been one of the most active teams in the build-up to the new season, having brought in multiple new players in the transfer market, including Aaron Mooy from Manchester City.



Boss David Wagner wants to ensure that he has the players that will help him ensure survival for the club's first season in the English top flight.



Mounie has reportedly joined Town for a fee of around 15 million euros; smashing the club's tranfer record. Mounie has signed a four-year contract.

