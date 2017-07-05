Burnley have bid for Forest striker rejected

Burnley have had an £8 million bid for Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga rejected, with the Championship club valuing him at almost double that.





Forest only beat relegation last season on goal difference, but despite that, Assombalonga was able to hit the back of the net on fourteen occasions.



Mark Warburton took charge of the East Midlands club towards the end of last season and many believe that after a full pre-season with his team they will perform much better next season. There is no doubt that Assombalonga is crucial to Forest's plans and they will be desperate to keep hold of him.



Last week, Mark Warburton revealed that, despite his reluctance to see Assombalonga leave, every player has their price and it is believed that Nottingham Forest value their star striker at around £15 million.



Burnley are facing the possibility of losing current striker Andre Gray in the near future and see Assombalonga as an ideal man to fill his vacancy. Although their initial bid has been rejected, Burnley have just received a large fee for Michael Keane, so may return with an improved offer.



Unfortunately for Sean Dyche's side, Assombalonga appears to be happy with life at The City Ground at the moment and his relationship with the fans could prove to be a deciding factor in his decision to stay with The Reds, but the opportunity to play in the Premier League would tempt any Championship player.

