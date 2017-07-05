Inter Milan reject new Manchester United bid for Perisic

The Italian club are determined to cash in on the Croatian and have rejected an offer of €45 million from United.









Manchester United lodged a bid of €45 million plus add-ons and performance-related bonuses which could end up amounting to €50 million. However, Inter Milan quickly rejected the proposal and are prepared to stand firm on their €55 million valuation of Ivan Perisic, according to Sky Sports Italia.







Furthermore, they will only accept an add-on type deal if the initial cash offer is €50 million so as to ensure the final amount can reach to their asking price of €55 million.







Jose Mourinho is unwilling to go beyond €45 million but might very well have to succumb to Inter Milan's demands as United have been relatively unsuccessful in the transfer window. They have only signed Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and are yet to announce a deal for Alvaro Morata. There are also no clear indications of them acquiring a midfielder and a full-back.







Inter, on the other hand, are under no pressure to sell Perisic as they have balanced their books ahead of the UEFA Financial Fair Play deadline. Similar to AC Milan, they are also being backed by wealthy businessmen from China and money is not an issue for them at the moment.







United are expected to lodge a bid of close to €55 million to quickly finalize a deal for Perisic by the end of next week.

