Iborra completes move to Leicester City

Leicester City have agreed a fee for 29-year-old Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra . The Spaniard has joined the Foxes on a three-year contract and joins having impressed against his new club in last season's Champions League.





The player has successfully passed a medical and makes a transfer to England for a fee of around £12 million. Iborra, who had been linked with a transfer to Sunderland last year, is able to play in a variety of positions but is reportedly most comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder.



Iborra had been monitored by Leicester City for some time and played as Sevilla's club captain last season.



A statement on Sevilla's website read: "Sevilla FC and Leicester City FC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Vicente Iborra."



Iborra is believed to have been signed as a possible replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who has submitted a transfer request and is expected to make a move to Arsenal in the coming days.

