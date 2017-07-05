Tom Ince makes Huddersfield Town switch

Huddersfield Town have wrapped up a deal to sign midfielder Tom Ince from Derby County this morning. The player has signed a three-year contract with the newly promoted Premier League club.





According to multiple reports, Huddersfield Town have beaten the likes of West Ham and Newcastle United to snap up Ince for a fee of around £9 million.



The 25-year-old is expected to play an important role in Huddersfield's first season in the Premier League. Ince has long hoped to try his luck back in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of his father, Paul Ince.



After wrapping up a deal for Ince, Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner told the club's official website: "Everybody in England knows that Tom has high-quality; he has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship for many years now.



"To have played over 250 games at just 25 years old is not normal; it's a great experience for a player who still has lots of space to improve."

