Swansea City complete £11 million signing of Roque Mesa

Swansea City have followed up the loan signing of Tammy Abraham with the acquisition of Las Palmas defensive midfielder Roque Mesa .

An official announcement was made on Swansea's official club website. He was signed for a reported fee of £11 million on a four-year contract after passing his medical today morning at Swansea's training ground.



The Spaniard made 35 appearances for Las Palmas in the La Liga last season, guiding the club to an impressive 14th placed finish in a campaign where many expected them to finish rock bottom. Mesa also completed 2,185 passes in the league last season, losing out only to Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi.



Mesa was said in an interview with Swansea's club website: "I'm very happy to be here. It's a new challenge and a new adventure. The manager knows me, he knows how I play and what I can contribute to the team. I'll try to make the team play."



The 28-year-old also talked about the influence of Paul Clement and how he was a major factor in him signing for the Swans: "One of the main reasons I had to be here was that the manager wanted me – that’s a great incentive."



"I know Paul Clement is like [Carlo] Ancelotti - he likes to play and wants to create a different Premier League team which likes to play."

