Roma set to bid for PSG's Lucas as replacement for Mohamed Salah

Roma has identified Lucas as a direct replacement for Salah and will be sending in an official bid to PSG by the end of the week.

Roma recently sold Mohammad Salah for a €42m fee that could rise to up to €50m depending on appearances and performances. With Antonio Rudiger and Kostas Manolas also expected to leave, the summer transfer window has suddenly become an extremely important one for Roma to get quality players back in the squad.



They look set to start with Lucas Moura, who the Italian club want as a direct replacement for Salah, according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport.



PSG will likely demand €40 million for the winger but Roma will probably try to bring it down as much as they can, given the Brazilian has only a year left on his contract.



Lucas joined the Paris club in 2012 as a 19-year-old from Sao Paulo for €45 million. He has gone on to become an integral part of PSG over the last few years and won three Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups, and four French Super Cups.



This past season, Lucas made 53 appearances as he scored 19 goals, his highest ever goal return in his career, and registered 11 assists.

