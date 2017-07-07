Mario Götze set to return to training after long lay-off

Götze will make his long-awaited return to football six-months after his career was at risk of ending due to a metabolic disorder.

The German international withdrew from competitive football in January and was later diagnosed with metabolic-related disorders the following month as he continued to have recurring muscular problems.



The 25-year-old only completed four out of the 11 games he played for Dortmund last season after returning from Bayern Munich and many feared that his disease would mark the end of his career.



However, he informed fans of his recovery in an Instagram posts last night and confirmed that he will be starting training with the Dortmund side soon.



The statement read: "Hello everyone, due to a metabolic disorder, I was unable to play football lately. During the last few months, I have gone through a successful treatment and I am back on track now. Tomorrow I will start with the 3rd stage of my recovery program. This means I will complete the performance test and begin training with the team soon."



"Thanks to my team, my doctors, and my fitness coach, and all the other people who stuck by me. For all of the patience, support, and positive energy thank you to my family and my fiancée. I have much to be thankful for. See you on the pitch!"



German newspaper Bild also reported that Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz expects Götze to return to pre-season training by the end of the week.

