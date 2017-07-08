Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at BvB?

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc expects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay put at the club despite the ongoing interest for his services.





The Gabon international bagged his career-best tally of 40 goals last season, and this has further intensified speculation whether he would remain in Dortmund for another year.



Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are among the European clubs credited with an interest in the 27-year-old while Chinese heavyweights Tianjin Quanjian are prepared to cough up a potential world-record sum for his signature.



Speaking to WAZ, Zorc appeared confident that Aubameyang will stay after having yet to open discussions over a potential exit from Signal Iduna Park in the summer.



He said: "For now, we assume that Aubameyang will stay. We arranged with him that we are open for talks but only until a certain point of time."



Borussia Dortmund finished behind the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in the league standings, but they managed to end the season on a high by lifting the DfB-Pokal title- their first piece of silverware in five seasons.

