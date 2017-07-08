Crystal Palace eyeing Barcelona goalkeeper

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has emerged as a potential target for Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer during this summer's transfer window.

The Netherlands international joined the Catalan giants from Ajax last summer after Claudio Bravo was sold to Manchester City.



However, his time was rather limited during the course of the season as he managed just 10 appearances - playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.



Cillessen is likely to receive a similar role under new manager Ernesto Valverde, and his decision to move on could attract interest from several elite clubs.



According to AS, Boer will seek to use his former association with the shot-stopper in order to lure him to Selhurst Park.



De Boer has recently insisted that he is not considering Palace as a stepping stone to join a top Premier League club, and the arrival of Cillessen would be a statement signing.



Cillessen worked alongside De Boer at former club Ajax, and the Dutch coach will seek to use this relationship in order to lure him ahead of other suitors.

