Josh Bowler makes Everton transfer move

Everton's busy transfer window continued with the signing of 18-year-old winger Josh Bowler from Queens Park Rangers . The talented youngster is considered one of England's best-attacking youth prospects.





The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park and brings Ronald Koeman's transfer spending to move than £100 million this summer already.



Bowler told reporters: "I’m really excited to join Everton. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me.



"This is a club on the up at every level. I can’t wait to get started, meet the other lads and begin working with David Unsworth.



"I’m a direct player, I feel like I can bring excitement in the final third and this is the perfect place for me to continue my education and development."



Everton has beaten the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur to secure a deal for Bowler. The player could even be loaned out to a rival Premier League team for the 2017/18 season, with Huddersfield Town reportedly interested.

