Burnley secure Jonathan Walters signing

Burnley have sealed the services of Jonathan Walters from Stoke City for an initial fee of around £2m. The Republic of Ireland international called time on his seven-year career at Staffordshire to join Sean Dyche 's side.





Walters had 12 months left on his previous deal at the Bet365 Stadium, and the Potters decided to cash in on his services with Mark Hughes looking to add a younger replacement in his ranks.



The Clarets had initially failed with a £1m bid for the 33-year-old but their second offer of £2m plus add-ons was too good to refuse for the Potters.



Walters managed to play a key role during the Potters' progress in the top-flight, and he netted 62 goals in 269 outings across all competitions.



He becomes the Clarets' second signing of the week following the arrival of defender Charlie Taylor from Leeds United.



Walters could take up a backup to Sam Vokes next season with Andre Gray likely to be sold following his reluctance to extend his contract.

