Yuri Berchiche signs for Paris St Germain

PSG have wrapped up a deal to sign former Real Sociedad defender Yuri Berchiche for a fee of 14.25 million euros. The highly-rated left-back has been on the capital club's transfer radar for over 18 months.





After a disappointing second-place finish in Ligue 1 last season, PSG are expected to be busier than normal in the transfer market and have been linked with a host of acquisitions for the upcoming new season.



Berchiche told reporters after completing the move: "I am convinced that I will find here the perfect environment in which to reach my potential -- by making progress and winning titles. Everyone knows how ambitious PSG are in Europe. Along with the staff and players, I will do all I can to help fly the PSG flag as high as possible."



The Spanish left-back played for Tottenham Hotspur in his youth days before a return to his homeland where he showed his true potential with Real Sociedad. Berchiche hopes that with regular first-team football and at a high profile club in France, he can push on for international honours.

