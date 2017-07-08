West Ham to drop Javier Hernandez interest?

West Ham United could reportedly end their interest former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez amid his hefty wage demands.





The Mexico international has been impressive during his two-year stay in the Bundesliga, and this has attracted interest from the east London outfit.



According to The Mirror, the Hammers are prepared to trigger the player's £13m release clause, but it is his wages which could hamper their chances of signing the frontman.



Andy Carroll is currently the club's highest earner at £100,000 a week, and they could have to shatter this record by a fair margin with Hernandez demanding at least £140,000 weekly.



Slaven Bilic is desperate to pursue a new marksman this summer as he looks to add more goals to his club's tally from the forward department.



Burnley' Andy Gray is the other option on their radar, and it looks likely that they will shift their attention owing to his relatively lower wage demands.



Hernandez has also emerged as a transfer target for Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who see him as a potential backup to whoever arrives at the first-choice striker this summer.

